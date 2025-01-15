Coach Prime makes unique request to NBA analyst while son Shedeur Sanders at courtside

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' son and NFL-bound QB Shedeur Sanders was courtside to watch the Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Coach Prime was apparently watching the game as well.

The Colorado head coach had a special request for TNT broadcaster and former NBA player Greg Anthony, who arrived at the game in a flashy black-and-white printed jacket with a red pocket square.

The jacket pleased Coach Prime so much that he tweeted that he wanted to have it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I need that Blazer that @GregAnthony50 has on tonight on @NBAonTNT," Sanders requested on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Deion Sanders in luck as broadcaster hands over his jacket to Shedeur Sanders

Soon after Deion Sanders' tweet went viral, the jumbotron at American Airlines Center flashed the message of Coach Prime's request during the fourth quarter.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer's request led to Greg Anthony taking off his stunning jacket and handing it over to TNT sideline reporter Jared Greenberg, who then walked to Shedeur Sanders and delivered it.

Shedeur, while initially confused about what was happening, eventually took the jacket with a cheeky smile.

"It's in @ShedeurSanders' hands now, @DeionSanders 🤝" the tweet from the broadcaster read.

Expand Tweet

However, after the game, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback handed the jacket to the security guard. Then, Anthony and Shedeur posed for a selfie after the game ended.

"Greg Anthony taking a selfie with Shedeur while a security guard in the background carries a sports jacket Greg Anthony gifted Shedeur’s father is the only way that game could end," a tweet from Vic Lombardi read.

Expand Tweet

As far as the game was concerned, the Dallas Mavericks were humbled by the visiting Denver Nuggets as they crushed the home team 118-99. The game marked the return of Mavs guard Kyrie Irving, who struggled in 30 minutes of action. He only scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray dropped 45 points to go along with two rebounds and six assists. NBA MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double, with 10 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds.

While the game didn't live up to the billing, Deion Sanders' tweet and the subsequent gesture from Greg Anthony was a nice highlight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback