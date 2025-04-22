Coach Prime recalls how Shedeur Sanders and siblings grew up surrounded by unwanted opinions

Deion Sanders shared in an interview how he taught Shedeur Sanders and his other children about dealing with hate. On Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes coach appeared on "The Morning Run," where a fan sent in a message that there is more love than hate towards his family. Coach Prime replied that he doesn't focus on how others despise them.

Ad

"You know, I'm attracted to the love. Anyway, I ain't got time for hate. Hate is like a disinfectant," Deion said (5:25 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders was asked how he helped his sons overcome hate, and he shared that they had dealt with it since they were young.

"They've been built for that. Like, we've been dealing with this. It ain't just started happening. You think people just started naysaying my kids just because they just became Sanders? No," Deion said (5:45 onwards).

The NFL legend added that his children experienced hate from how they lived, including the cars they were driven in at an earlier age.

Ad

"It's been like that our entire lives since we walked out of the house and enrolling them in school early on, and just the type of car we may have dropped them off at school. The type of clothing they would have on. It's always been something that someone chose to have an opinion. We don't care about your opinion because your opinions don't affect us," Deion said (5:53 onwards).

Ad

Shedeur Sanders & Shilo Sanders set to enter 2025 NFL draft

Coach Prime's sons - Shedeur and Shilo Sanders - will be looking for new avenues at the 2025 NFL draft. Both players tried their best to play well in their final year together on the Colorado Buffaloes in hopes of increasing interest from NFL teams.

Shedeur was fourth in passing yards last season with 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. One of his best performances was in the Buffaloes' 41-27 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders He finished the game with 30 of 43 completed passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Shedeur is expected to be

Ad

Shedeur was fourth in passing yards last season with 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. One of his best performances - 30 of 43 completed passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns in the Buffaloes' 41-27 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 9, 2024 - could be the determining factor for the quarterback to be selected earlier in the first round.

Meanwhile, Shilo also had a strong showing in his senior year on the team - third in tackles for Colorado with 67 total tackles (45 solo) and one forced fumble - with one of his standout performances [13 total tackles (seven solo)] coming in the team's 37-21 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 23, 2024.

Unlike Shedeur, Shilo isn't expected to go in the first round. However, last season's performance could result in a second or third-round draft pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place