Deion Sanders has repeatedly revealed how hard his parents worked to provide for his family. As a prodigy, his dream has always been to make their lives comfortable. But those tough days taught him some real-life lessons.

There are lessons that the post-Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Colorado Buffaloes need to instill in themselves to find success. Coach Prime made it apparent that this journey will not be easy.

Before Colorado's scrimmage on Saturday, Deion Sanders addressed the team, saying:

"You need to understand, what his definition of work is so you understand what he wants? (pointing to different players) What is his definition of work? What is his definition of work? Because some of you think you're working, but you're not."

Coach Prime claimed that maybe, according to the players's parents and guardians, they were putting in some work. However, based on where he came from and the kind of work the NFL-level coaching staff has put in, the young athletes had a long way to go.

The Buffaloes head coach said, "You gotta understand, we come from a generation, am I right or wrong Mr Sapp, (where) we don't remember our parents taking a day off work. I can't remember my mama staying at home laying in the bed because she tired. Or she's sick. Or she's experiencing some drama from my father and she want to have a pity party. I don't recall that. I can't recant that."

Deion Sanders has seen the highest of highs as a multi-sport player and one of the most prominent athletes of the 90s. But it looks like when he's coaching, even after all these years, he's still channeling the grit instilled in him by his parents in his childhood.

He concluded, "All I know, is I saw a mama, breaking her back so ends would see each other, because they never met. That's work"

Colorado has a star-studded coaching staff who can bring legendary stories to practice. However, it remains to be seen if the recruiting is strong enough to take that coaching.

Colorado is slowly building back its post-superstar era

Although Kaidon Salter is putting up great outings during practice, Julian Lewis can still safely be assumed to become the next Colorado QB. That fills a massive gap left by top NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders.

Coach Prime has built the program from the top down, where legendary coaches such as Bryon Leftwich and Michael Faulk will personally mentor the next generation of Buffaloes football.

And signs of hope are slowly in sight. Even if Julian Lewis isn't the sole starter, a combination of Kaidon Salter and the 5-star recruit will work for the Buffs.

But replacing Travis Hunter looks like a mountainous task. Defense is still figuring itself out and probably will take a while because of Hunter's dynamic nature. On a positive note for the offensive side of the ball, a wide receiver has emerged as a possible option to recreate the Heisman Trophy Winner's offensive production.

With his dynamic abilities and a possible tandem with Omarion Miller, there are high hopes for Drelon Miller in the Colorado offense. Deion Sanders's effect is looking great on paper and even more stunning in the practice videos, and now fans await how he navigates this field without his son.

