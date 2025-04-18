Coach Prime remains tight lipped as fan makes bold claim about Colorado player

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes have not had an ideal spring transfer window. Several top players have entered the portal and plan to leave the team, including starting center Cash Cleveland and Edge Taje McCoy.
Following the news that McCoy entered the portal on Wednesday, Colorado fans on X started to discuss the difficult situation the Buffaloes' defense finds itself in. Some fans point out that they lost their best Edge Rusher (McCoy) in the spring portal and their best linebacker (Nikhai Hill-Green) in the winter window.
This thread culminated in one fan saying Nikhai Hill-Green was the team's best defensive player last year.
"NHG was the best defense player last year. Go look at the BYU game WITHOUT him."
A few days after fans stopped replying to this thread on X, Coach Prime found it. He made a comment on X about doing his best to keep his mouth shut. However, it is clear that he is frustrated about the comments fans have been making.
"I’m trying my best not to chime in. Lololol Lawd Jesus."
Coach Prime will get a good chance to evaluate the Colorado Buffaloes at their spring game on Saturday
Deion Sanders has been evaluating his team and players throughout spring practice. However, there is no better way to evaluate players than to see them in game situations. The Colorado Buffaloes will host their annual Black and Gold game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and ESPN+.
The biggest story of the weekend for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes has nothing to do with what will be happening on the field. Instead, the focus is on former players, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. Both players are slated to be top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
However, before either player is drafted, the Colorado Buffaloes will be retiring their jersey numbers at the spring game on Saturday. This decision has been controversial. Many pundits can accept Hunter getting his number retired, but some believe that Shedeur would not be getting his number retired if he had a different last name.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place