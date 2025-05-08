Coach Prime reveals how NIL forced to fast-track his $54,000,000 contract extension with Colorado

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, says NIL helped fast-track his extension with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders was hired by Colorado in 2022 and was given a five-year deal. Yet, after two successful seasons, leading Colorado to a bowl game, the Buffaloes handed Sanders a five-year, $54 million extension.

"I tried to hurry up and sign the deal. First off I wanted to get my coaches straight, NIL stuff straight because that is going out crazy right now. Because I didn't want it to affect my other kids. That is why I signed expeditiously to get that over with," Sanders said at 19:08.

As Sanders said, his focus was getting an extension done, so his coaches and players knew he was there to stay. He also made it clear that with how crazy NIL is going right now, he needed to be locked in so players would want to commit to Colorado, as well as the fund wanting to give more money to the football program with him there.

Colorado has 1-win the year before Sanders got there, and in just two seasons, he got them bowl-eligible and led them to a 9-4 season. Sanders is 13-12 as the head coach of Colorado.

Coach Prime believes he's 'building something special' at Colorado

Deion Sanders is now signed through the 2029 season, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

Sanders will earn $10 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid coach in the Big 12. Although he got paid, Sanders says he wanted to stay as he believes he's building something special.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement, via ESPN. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

Sanders and Colorado competed for the Big 12 title last season and enter 2025 with similar expectations.

The Buffaloes' will open their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

