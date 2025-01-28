Coach Prime’s 5 star recruit Julian Lewis gives up on his curly hair to flaunt new look during Colorado practice

Five-star recruit Julian Lewis decided to change his look ahead of practice with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The 17-year-old was recently filmed by Colorado Buffaloes content creator JaKi on X, where he was seen wearing his hair in braids. This is a very different look from his signature curly hair that Lewis had become known for. Check it out here below.

Julian Lewis looking to take over at Colorado after Shedeur Sanders' departure

The 17-year-old Lewis is ready to get the wheels turning on his collegiate career after making waves in high school. Lewis enrolled at Colorado back in December last year, after committing to play for the Buffaloes program under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

For a while, Lewis was ranked the number one prospect of the 2025 class by Recruiters.com. As of this writing, he currently holds the number 10 position.

As he gets going in Colorado, he will have big shoes to fill, as signal-caller Shedeur Sanders departs to the NFL after concluding his senior season. Sanders is the top-ranked quarterback on most analysts' boards heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Given the Tennessee Titans are in need of a new quarterback, it's possible that Sanders could go first overall come draft day. Those are certainly big shoes to fill after the expectations that Sanders is setting following his collegiate career. Of course, Lewis' track record indicates that he's more than up for the challenge.

He was one of the most coveted high school prospects his entire playing career at Carrollton High School and had more than 15 NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

Lewis has been under the spotlight for the entirety of his young football career up to this point.

High School Football: Carrollton Trojans - Julian Lewis - Source: Imagn

Of course, there will be a bit of additional and unusual pressure for Lewis, as he'll attempt to fill the shoes of, not only Deion Sanders' now-former quarterback, but his own son. Lewis will likely sit on the bench for a few years before taking on the full-time starting role in Buffalo.

However, it's clear that the program has big plans for the soon-to-be freshman as he continues to blossom under the tutelage of Sanders.

As for Shedeur, he'll find out where his new football home will be on Thursday, April 24, from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during night one of the 2025 NFL Draft.

