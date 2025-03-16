Coach Prime’s 5-star recruit Julian Lewis gives a shoutout to Colorado player as he links with him during CU practice

Julian Lewis is looking sharp in spring practice as the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for the 2025 season. The five-star recruit from the class of 2025 has high expectations for his playing future.

Ad

With Shedeur Sanders leaving for the NFL, Lewis' time as Colorado's starting quarterback could come sooner than expected. Recently, the Colorado football program shared a video on Instagram of Lewis in practice, tossing a pinpoint pass to a receiver in the end zone.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the comments section, Lewis simply tagged the receiver who caught the pass — redshirt freshman Kam Mikell. Lewis and Mikell could develop strong chemistry over the next few seasons if all goes according to plan at Colorado.

Julian Lewis gives a shoutout to Kam Mikell

However, given that Lewis is just 17 years old, Colorado could opt for a more experienced quarterback in 2025. He will compete with Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub for the starting job.

Ad

Will Julian Lewis succeed Shedeur Sanders in 2025?

Lewis hopes to take up the mantle from Shedeur Sanders, who started at quarterback for Colorado the past two seasons. Now, Sanders is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, where he is projected to be a top-10 pick and a future franchise quarterback.

High School Football: Carrollton Trojans - Julian Lewis - Source: Image

Should Lewis be the next man up, he recently shared details of a conversation he had with Sanders.

Ad

"It's definitely a blessing for me to have a guy like him," he said (per SI). "Me and Shedeur talked about it. We kind of came in different paths, like I didn't start off at [Jackson State] and all of that stuff."

"But just looking at it from another black quarterback is always good to hear from, even the older guys that have retired. Just understanding their path, it's humbling."

Lewis is a highly decorated quarterback at the high school level. He was named the National High School Quarterback of the Year by the National Quarterback Club and was ranked as the No. 56 overall prospect by On3. He is certainly one of the brightest prospects on Colorado's roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place