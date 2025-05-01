Coach Prime's Colorado climb up the rankings after back-to-back moves in the transfer portal

Colorado has always been one of the most active teams on the transfer portal since Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder. The coach used the portal to overhaul the roster in his first season, bringing in more than 70 players. The portal has continued to remain a top recruiting avenue for the program.

Ad

This offseason, the Buffaloes have again made significant roster additions via the transfer portal. This comes along with another high school recruiting class that ranked No. 38 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12.

According to Rivals, Colorado now ranks No. 22 in the current transfer portal class, moving up the ranking following the addition of more talent in the spring window. The Buffaloes were ranked No. 27 following the end of the winter window. They are also ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 behind only Texas Tech, which holds the No.2 spot nationally.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders' team's swift rise in the ranking follows the addition of four new players from the transfer portal on Wednesday. The addition takes the number of Colorado's transfer portal acquisitions this offseason to 25, including eight in the spring.

Among the four new intakes are offensive lineman Larry Johnson III and safety John Slaughter who joined from Tennessee. Also, running back DeKalon Taylor was acquired from Louisville while top-rated wide receiver Hykeem Williams was brought in from Florida State.

Ad

They join the Buffs' earlier acquisitions this offseason, which include cornerback Teon Park from Illinois State, safety Terrance Love from Auburn, offensive lineman Xavier Hill from Memphis and wide receiver Sincere Brown from Campbell.

Colorado enters into a new era with Deion Sanders in 2025, following the exit of two-year starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The team will be hoping its portal acquisition in both windows will make some impact next season.

Ad

Full list of Colorado transfer portal acquisitions this offseason

#1, Jeheim Oatis - Defensive Lineman

#2, Zach Atkins - Tight End

#3, Tawfik Byard - Safety

#4, Kaidon Salter - Quarterback

#5, Gabriel Lightfoot - Defensive Lineman

#6, Joseph Williams - Wide Receiver

#7, Aki Ogunbiyi - Offensive Lineman

#8, Buck Buchanan - Kicker

#9, Mama Taimani - Offensive Lineman

#10, Reginald Hughes - Linebacker

#11, Makari Vickers - Cornerback

#12, Damon Greaves - Punter

Ad

#13, Zylon Crisler - Offensive Lineman

#14, Zarian McGill - Offensive Lineman

#15, Tavian Coleman - Defensive Lineman

#16, Martavius French - Linebacker

#17, Kylan Salter - Linebacker

#18, Sincere Brown - Wide Receiver

#19, Xavier Hill - Offensive Lineman

#20, Terrance Love - Safety

#21, Teon Parks - Cornerback

#22, John Slaughter - Safety

#23, Hykeem Williams - Wide Receiver

#24, Larry Johnson III - Offensive Lineman

#25, DeKalon Taylor - Running Back

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place