Coach Prime's Colorado suffers three major losses

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has had very little to complain about since becoming the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes two seasons ago. He has helped the team on its consistent upward trajectory and they appear set to compete at the top of the Big 12 next season.

However, even for someone like Coach Prime, there are going to be problems that arise when coaching at the college level. With the spring transfer portal window looming, it was reported on Thursday that the Buffaloes are going to be losing three scholarship players before their spring game.

"Colorado loses three scholarship players ahead of the spring game per Adam Munsterteiger. RB Isaiah Augustave was the Buffs leading rusher with 85 carries, 384 yards & 4 TDs. S Savion Riley had 12 tackles in 9 games last season. TE Sam Hart played in 6 games & had 1 rec for -1 yards."

Although none of those players were stars on the Colorado roster, it certainly has an effect on the team's depth. With the Buffaloes losing three roster players, it will be interesting to see how active Deion Sanders is in the transfer portal. The spring window opens on Apr. 16.

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes will play the Black & Gold spring game on April 19th

Spring practice is in full season and it is nearly time for the Buffaloes to get their first game action. They will play the Black & Gold spring game on Apr. 19. In this game, the players will be split into two games for a scrimmage which fans will be able to attend. This spring game will be the first time fans get to see recruits like five-star QB Julian Lewis in action in a Colorado Buffaloes uniform.

Despite Coach Prime's efforts, the Colorado Buffaloes will not be playing a spring game against another team this spring. He had been pushing for a team to come practice with the Buffaloes and then play against each other.

However, under the current NCAA rules, teams are not permitted to practice with each other during the spring season. Several head coaches, including Syaracuse's Fran Brown, wanted to set up spring practices and games with the Buffaloes, but their request was denied by the NCAA.

This was a short notice request and things could change in the coming seasons. For now, the only game action the Buffaloes will get in this spring is from scrimmages.

