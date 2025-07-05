Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra celebrates first ever July 4th with infant son, shares cheerful snaps via latest IG post

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has had an impressive football career. He started as a superstar on the football field and has since become one of the most respected coaches in college football. However, the football field is not the only place Sanders has found success. He has also built an incredible family with many successful children.

Sanders has been married twice, having five children in total. In his first marriage with Carolyn Chambers, he had two children, Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. Deiondra Sanders was his first child, and as a result, it is not a surprise that she gave him his first grandchild.

On Friday, Deiondra posted a series of photos on Instagram celebrating her infant son's first Fourth of July.

"Happy 4th," Deiondra Sanders wrote.

Deiondra Sanders' first child was born on August 9, 2024. As a result, he is still under a year old and celebrated his first Fourth of July. In a conversation with "People" last year, Coach Prime expressed excitement about becoming a grandfather.

"Being a first-time grandfather is wonderful," Deion Sanders said.

Coach Prime has five children through two marriages

Coach Prime was successful on the football field, but he was also successful in his family life. While neither of his marriages lasted, he was still able to build a strong family.

Sanders was first married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998. Together, they had two children. Deiondra Sanders was born in 1992, followed by Deion Sanders Jr. in 1993. The couple did not have any more children before their divorce a few years later.

Deion Sanders got married again in 1999 to Pilar Sanders. They remained married until their divorce in 2015 and had three children. They had their first child, Shilo Sanders, in 2000. Shilo was a member of the Colorado Buffaloes for the past two seasons but did not get drafted. Instead, the safety was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was born a few years later in 2002. Sanders famously had one of the biggest draft slides in recent memory, not getting selected until the Cleveland Browns picked him up in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. This came after he was expected to be a first-round pick.

Shelomi Sanders was born in 2003 and was Deion Sanders' last child.

