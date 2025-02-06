Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra drops a 4-word message on her son’s dietary preferences 

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders gave the Colorado coach his first grandson in 2024. While probably not his real name, the boy was introduced to the world as "Baby Que." On Wednesday, Deiondra Sanders shared a little update on how Baby Que has been doing since his birth on August 9 last year.

Photo from an Instagram Story posted by Deiondra Sanders

In a cute picture she posted to her story on Wednesday, Deiondra Sanders shows Baby Que in his carrier, dressed in a blue t-shirt, square shorts, and white shoes. She carefully covers the baby's face with emojis to protect his privacy. He also seems to have what looks like an orange bib. In a message that seems aimed at her siblings, Deiondra Sanders wrote about Coach Prime's grandson's dietary preferences:

"Yall nephew loves oranges!!"

Coach Prime's reaction to his grandson's birth

Coach Prime and Baby Que shared the same birthday date. Baby Que was born on August 9, 2024, exactly 57 years after the birth of his grandfather. At the time of Baby Que's birth, Coach Prime spoke with the press about this unique coincidence:

“That’s how good God is, like, God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I’m a grandfather, on my birthday,” said Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime. “Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?”

Coach Prime's other kids also reacted to the news, with Shedeur Sanders stating:

"“We are uncles, yeah it's really exciting. My sister, I just got the text that she had a child.”

Shilo Sanders, for his part, was thankful for the baby's health and expressed his pride for his sister:

“He’s nice, he’s healthy. I’ve seen him on FaceTime. I’m proud of her.”

Throughout his career, Deion Sanders has always put family first. During his time in Colorado, his children, playing for him or otherwise, have always been at the forefront of what he does. Now he has a new clan member to take care of.

