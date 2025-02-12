Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra face-reveals 6-month-old son Snow via warm IG snaps

Deiondra Sanders revealed the face of her six-month-old son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, in a warm Instagram post on Tuesday.

A day earlier, she had teased the reveal with a photo of Snow standing on a chair in a festive outfit, with his face hidden behind a heart-eyed emoji. The caption read:

“Snow turned 6 months today! Comment if you’re ready to see him.”

When the moment arrived, Deiondra shared a series of intimate photos, celebrating both motherhood and new beginnings.

“Snow is a reminder that motherhood comes in many forms — full of care, commitment and endless growth. I love you Snow. The one that changed my life forever.”

In the main photo, Deiondra and Snow are together in matching red satin pajamas, smiling at the camera against a backdrop of white and silver Christmas decorations.

Another image captured Snow lying on a bed in a white onesie reading “I [heart emoji] Mama,” his joyful expression shining through.

A throwback photo showed Deiondra cradling newborn Snow in a hospital setting, wrapped in a floral-patterned blanket with a small tube attached to his nose — an apparent moment from neonatal care.

Although she has offered glimpses of Snow’s life — like his first toy Ferrari during a family trip to Abu Dhabi — Deiondra shielded his face with emojis and strategic angles. Snow’s birth on Aug. 9 marked a milestone, following her journey through a high-risk pregnancy.

Now, six months later, she’s embracing every moment — openly and proudly.

Deiondra Sanders' son, Snow, arrived on his grandfather Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' birthday

Deiondra Sanders' son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, arrived on Aug. 9, 2024 — his grandfather Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' 57th birthday.

The timing turned the day into a double celebration, with Coach Prime calling it proof of "how good God is." Snow's birth made Deion a grandfather for the first time, creating an instant family tradition.

Deiondra endured a high-risk pregnancy, battling fibroids, threatened miscarriages, placenta accreta and multiple surgeries.

Doctors once doubted she could conceive, making Snow a "miracle" in her eyes. Born at 36 weeks via C-section, he weighed 6 lbs. 13 oz. and measured 18 inches. The same obstetrician who delivered Deiondra brought Snow into the world.

His name honors Jacquees' grandmother, Dasie Snow, while carrying forward the Sanders legacy. As of February 2025, the family continues celebrating milestones, with Deiondra hinting at a possible face reveal for Snow’s six-month birthday.

