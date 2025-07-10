Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been posting snippets of her life on social media while navigating the rigors of motherhood. In the past few weeks, Deiondra has posted several pictures while spending time with her father and her brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

Over the years, Deiondra has gained a following of 402,000 on Instagram, and on Wednesday, she updated her followers on her new fashion venture and posted stylish pictures of herself in a Nike tennis outfit.

"Let’s play 💜," Deiondra Sanders captioned the post.

Deiondra Sanders, who has a background of owning a fashion company before her pregnancy last year, has continued to dabble in the fashion industry and has collaborated several times with apparel giants Fashion Nova after giving birth to her son with R&B musician Jacquees.

When Deiondra Sanders revealed postpartum struggles

Two weeks ago, not for the first time since she gave birth in August, Deiondra Sanders revealed on X that she had been struggling with serious postpartum depression after a difficult year that has involved issues with her fiancé, Jacquees, during which the couple separated.

"This year my mental health was tested like no other," Deiondra wrote. "Because of the strength from God, we passed. Had to stay strong for Snow. Postpartum is real. Praying for all the moms dealing with it. One day at a time. You got this."

Before she gave birth, Sanders had a difficult pregnancy and had four myomectomies to remove fibroids that prevented her from conceiving despite trying for years. When she gave birth in August, she revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she had carried a high-risk pregnancy and that the doctors had doubted her ability to carry it to term.

"WE MADE IT YALL🥹 Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age(keep it cute lol), placenta accreta and taking my entire uterus, the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT,' Sanders wrote.

"I can’t do anything but praise Him! Thank you, God. Thank you, Jesus. 🙏🏾 This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile."

During the peak of her troubles with Jacquees, Deiondra Sanders posted a clip on Instagram of herself getting life advice from her father about the situation. She further highlighted the role that her family had played in supporting her after the birth of her son, Snow, despite the chaos in her personal life.

