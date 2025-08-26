  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders drops 2-word reaction on Travis Hunter's wife Leanna's tropical pics

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders drops 2-word reaction on Travis Hunter's wife Leanna's tropical pics

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 26, 2025 00:23 GMT
Image Credit: @leannalenee/Instagram, @deiondrasanders
Image Credit: @leannalenee/Instagram, @deiondrasanders

Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, reacted to a beachy picture of Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner married his longtime fiancée, Leanna, in May 2025. The Miami Dolphins rookie and his wife went on honeymoon after their wedding from she recently posted pictures of her scenic holiday on Instagram.

Ad

In her latest Instagram post, Leanna could be seen wearing an all-black athleisure wear with a cheetah print bandana. Deiondra Sanders, wrote a two-word reaction to the pictures. She commented:

"😍😍😍😍soo pretty"
Image Credit: @leannalenee/Instagram
Image Credit: @leannalenee/Instagram

Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter met each other while they were still in high school and started dating in 2022. Hunter proposed to Leanna in February 2024 and even upgraded her engagement ring in July 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders grandly celebrated her son’s first birthday

Deiondra Sanders gave birth to her son Snow on August 9, the same day his grandfather, Deion Sanders, celebrates his birthday.

As part of Snow’s birthday posts, Coach Prime’s daughter shared a sweet message for him with her fans. She wrote:

“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. Watching you grow each day has been the greatest joy I’ve ever known. I am thankful for you in ways you will never fully understand.”
Ad
“On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or starred at me with those big beautiful eyes. You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imaginedEvery night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you.”
Ad
Ad

To celebrate her son’s first birthday, she and her former fiancé, Jacquees, planned a lavish trip to Disney World. The couple also planned a fun Mickey Mouse-themed pool party.

Apart from sharing her journey as a single mom, Coach Prime’s daughter continues to shares fashionable snaps of her outfits and collaborations on her Instagram account.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Neha Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications