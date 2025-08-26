Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders drops 2-word reaction on Travis Hunter's wife Leanna's tropical pics

Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, reacted to a beachy picture of Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner married his longtime fiancée, Leanna, in May 2025. The Miami Dolphins rookie and his wife went on honeymoon after their wedding from she recently posted pictures of her scenic holiday on Instagram.In her latest Instagram post, Leanna could be seen wearing an all-black athleisure wear with a cheetah print bandana. Deiondra Sanders, wrote a two-word reaction to the pictures. She commented:&quot;😍😍😍😍soo pretty&quot;Image Credit: @leannalenee/InstagramLeanna Lenee and Travis Hunter met each other while they were still in high school and started dating in 2022. Hunter proposed to Leanna in February 2024 and even upgraded her engagement ring in July 2024.Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders grandly celebrated her son’s first birthdayDeiondra Sanders gave birth to her son Snow on August 9, the same day his grandfather, Deion Sanders, celebrates his birthday.As part of Snow’s birthday posts, Coach Prime’s daughter shared a sweet message for him with her fans. She wrote:“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. Watching you grow each day has been the greatest joy I’ve ever known. I am thankful for you in ways you will never fully understand.”“On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or starred at me with those big beautiful eyes. You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imaginedEvery night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo celebrate her son’s first birthday, she and her former fiancé, Jacquees, planned a lavish trip to Disney World. The couple also planned a fun Mickey Mouse-themed pool party. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from sharing her journey as a single mom, Coach Prime’s daughter continues to shares fashionable snaps of her outfits and collaborations on her Instagram account.