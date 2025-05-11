  • home icon
  Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, echoes a bold dating mentality about toxic relationships

Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, echoes a bold dating mentality about toxic relationships

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified May 11, 2025 16:12 GMT
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration - Source: Getty
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration (image credit: getty)

Deiondra Sanders intensified the ongoing tension in her relationship with R&B star Jacquees on Sunday. They got engaged in July and welcomed a son in August, but their relationship reportedly fell apart in the last couple of months, igniting public attention.

Sanders' Instagram story on Sunday echoed her mentality towards a toxic relationship. The post sparked further speculation on what their situation could result in.

“I already went through my toxic relationship stage, Baby if you’re not here to have fun && grow, you gotta go ‼️,” Sanders wrote.
Instagram story (image credit: instagram/deiondrasanders)
Instagram story (image credit: instagram/deiondrasanders)

The split has moved beyond cryptic social media posts and speculation, unfolding into a public family drama. Their eight-month-old son, Snow, is at the heart of the conflict, with Sanders blaming Jacquees' family for allegedly ignoring her son.

“It's really sad to see family choose to NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew based off the hate for their mother. I'm so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him,” Sanders tweeted on April 8.
What started as breakup rumors has transformed into a personal and public saga. Many have anticipated how the rift will continue to unfold with their son at the center of it all.

Jacquees pushes back Deiondra Sanders’ 'narrative' with a heartfelt post for his son

Jacquees seemed to push back against the emerging "narrative" with an Instagram post featuring his son, Snow. The R&B star shared a carousel of photos and videos of moments with him, along with a heartfelt caption.

"My son is 8 months today! Thank you, Jesus and he is the funniest baby on earth. I promise you all he do is laugh and play! He’s so smart! Love you, Son! 8 months down a lifetime to go!!! #Snow #BabyQue #SnowMan I truly adore you kid," Jacques wrote on April 10.

Jacquees released an album titled “Baby Making” dedicated to Snow last year. It was his fourth studio album, and it came out a few months after his birth. Despite the rift with Deiondra Sanders, he continues to express his love for his son.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
