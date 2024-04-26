Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders 'forgot it was the draft' amid pregnancy adventures

The 2024 NFL draft began on April 26th, with the first round held on Day 1 of the draft. However, for someone from a family so strongly affiliated with college football, Deiondra Sanders was thinking about something entirely different.

Taking to X, the eldest daughter of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders confessed about entirely forgetting about the draft date, owing to it coinciding with her pregnancy timeline.

"I been so out the loop this year on football. I forgot it was the draft."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With nine players from last season's Colorado team declaring for the draft, it could become a busy and celebratory draft for the Sanders, whose best bet lies with Xavier Weaver, a projected sixth- or seventh-round pick in the draft.

Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy journey

A month ago, news became official thanks to Deiondra's Instagram, where she confirmed she was expecting her first child with 29-year-old R&B musician Jacquees.

It was an arduous journey for Sanders, who had four prior myomectomies to remove fibroid tumors. In a heartfelt message, she proudly revised her journey through the first trimester, her emotions shining through.

"I’m not having my baby to keep a man," she said. "I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the four myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors.

"I’m having my baby for all the doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out of the first trimester."

The reality TV star wasn't finished, saying that her decision came "for the seven current fibroids that surround my uterus to this day" and "the high-risk moms that were scared every day thinking they would miscarry."

Even soon-to-be granddad Deion had a message for his daughter, cheering her on for her message.

"PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I'm YOUNG!" he wrote. "I Love u baby and I'm glad u said u ain't having a baby to keep a man. You've always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain't gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I'm UP."

Which Colorado Buffaloes declared for the 2024 NFL draft?

Here is the complete list of players from Colorado who have declared for this year's draft:

Xavier Weaver (WR)

Rodrick Ward (S)

Jordan Domineck (OL)

Derrick McLendon II (OL)

Taijah Alston (DE)

Javon Antonio (WR)

Kavosiey Smoke (Special Teams)

Juwan Mitchell (LB)