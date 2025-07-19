Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders can't hold back emotions as she makes major announcement about her infant son Snow

Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders shared a big update about her son Snow on Friday. Deiondra made the announcement in a post on X, marking a special milestone for her 11-month-old son.

“Omg, omg! My baby just walked,” Sanders wrote.

Since Snow's birth last year, Deiondra's social media is filled with posts about him and his activities. Earlier this month, she celebrated his 11-month birthday with a post on X. She wrote:

“Happy 11 months baby boy.”

She also posted about him on Wednesday, sharing a hilarious moment she shared with the baby. She wrote:

“Snow straight snatched my lash off last night. I didn’t know whether to laugh or be offended.”

Sanders welcomed Snow on Aug. 9, 2024, a month after her engagement to R&B singer, Jacquees. The baby shares the same birthday as his grandfather, Deion Sanders.

Announcing the baby’s birth at a press conference, Coach Prime said:

“That’s how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I’m a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is!”

Deiondra Sanders’ fallout with baby daddy and his family

Things hit the rocks between Deiondra Sanders and the singer sometime earlier this year. After the release of Jacquees’ collaborative album with DeJ Loaf, Sanders was not in sync with the duo’s album promotion run and she expressed that in an X post in February. She wrote:

“People gotta fake a relationship to sell albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them because Dej would be uncomfortable if his fiancée were there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope y'all's album sells the most y'all've ever sold.”

Deiondra Sanders threw shade at Jacquees and his family in a post on X in April. She suggested the singer’s family is taking out their beef with her on her son. She wrote:

“It’s really sad to see family choose to NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew based on the hate for their mother. I’m so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him.”

It is less than a month to the baby’s first birthday and it might be an opportunity for reconciliation between Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees.

