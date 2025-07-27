Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, shares cheerful birthday post for special person with son baby Snow

Coach Prime’s daughter, Deiondra Sanders, on Instagram story, shared birthday wishes for Darius Thompson.
Deiondra posted a picture of Thompson with her baby son, Snow, on Saturday. She added a touching caption, expressing her gratitude:
“Happy birthday to @dariusthompson79!! Thank you for all you do. Snow loves you!! We appreciate you. I hope you have a great day.”
Deiondra Sanders welcomed her son in August 2024 with her fiancé at the time, singer Jacquees. The baby has been a huge part of her life ever since then, with a lot of her social media updates being about him.
Earlier this month, Deiondra shared a post via her X page, announcing that her son took his first steps. She wrote:
“Omg, omg! My baby just walked.”
Two days before that, she posted about a funny experience with him, writing on X:
“Snow straight snatched my lash off last night. I didn’t know whether to laugh or be offended.”
Coach Prime, whose Aug. 9 birthday is shared by his grandson, Snow, announced Snow's birth at a press conference:
“That’s how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I’m a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is!”
Deiondra Sanders’ rocky relationship with her baby's daddy
Deiondra Sanders’ relationship with Jacquees has hit the rocks, with a series of vituperative social media posts. Things went south when Jacquees’ collaborative album promotion run with Dej Loaf seemed to have sidelined her. She wrote on X:
“People gotta fake a relationship to sell albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them because Dej would be uncomfortable if his fiancée were there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope y’all’s album sells the most y’all’ve ever sold.”
It was followed months later by an allegation that Jacquees’ family doesn't spend time with their grandson. Deiondra alleged that it's out of hatred for her:
“It’s really sad to see family choose NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew based on the hate for their mother. I’m so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him.”
The singer has since denied the allegations.