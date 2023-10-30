Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders shares edits of Shilo Sanders' tackle during Week 9 clash in her latest social media post

Deiondra Sanders is backing her brother Shilo Sanders after his ejection from the Week 9 clash with UCLA. The Bruins defeated the Colorado Buffaloes with relative ease towards the end of the game, but the victory did not come without its fair share of controversy.

One of the contentious points was the Colorado safety's ouster from the game for 'taunting an opponent' after a tackle. Shilo posted an edit of the tackle on social media with a message for the fans. Deiondra backed him up by resharing it to echo the message.

So what did Shilo Sanders have to say and what is the edit that he and Deiondra Sanders posted?

Deiondra Sanders echoes the Shilo Sanders message on ejection debate

Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram to repost an edit of the Shilo Sanders tackle that got him ejected from the clash against the UCLA Bruins. She didn't add anything from her own side, but it can be taken as an endorsement to the stance of the Colorado Buffaloes safety on the matter.

The edit, originally posted by Shilo Sanders, had a message for the football world, asking for old school football to be brought back.

"Bring old school football back," Shilo wrote while sharing the reel.

The clash between Colorado and UCLA turned out to be about who could hold out longer. While Coach Prime's boys did well to be on the heels of their hosts in the first half, the game slipped away from them in the third quarter.

The misery keeps piling on

When Deion Sanders took over the Colorado football program as the head coach, there was an air of optimism around him. This carried through the team building process and even through the first few weeks of the ongoing season.

The Buffaloes were 3-0 at the end of week 3 and looked set to have a great season, but it has been a downward slide ever since.

Their first defeat came in week 4 against the Oregon Ducks, and since then, Colorado has won just one game. They are 4-4 overall, but what is more concerning is that all the four defeats have come against Pac-12 opponents.

The Buffaloes will take on the Oregon State Beavers next week. Will Deion Sanders be able to bounce back from the rough patch? And will Shedeur and Shilo Sanders be able to perform on an optimal level?