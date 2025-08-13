Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares glamorous photo dump from exciting Disneyland trip for son Snow's first birthday

Coach Prime’s eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is celebrating a special occasion, her son Snow’s first birthday. Born on Aug. 9, 2024, Snow turned one on Saturday, and Deiondra went all out to make his birthday weekend unforgettable.The celebration began with a weekend getaway on Day 1, where Deiondra and Snow were seen enjoying their quality mother-son time.Day 2 was a visit to Disneyland. Deiondra posted a couple of pictures of the pair on Instagram dressed in custom T-shirts featuring Snow’s name and superhero graphics of him. Snow wore a special “Birthday Boy” shirt as they explored the park. In her caption, Deiondra wrote on Monday:“Day 2! Snow had a BALL. He didnt wanna take a nap lol 😩🥹 I’m so thankful for everyone who came out to help me celebrate @snowsandersbroadnax we all had a great time!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBy Day 3, the celebration continued with a Mickey Mouse-themed pool party. In more snaps shared on Instagram, Deiondra and Snow enjoyed snacks as they relaxed in the pool. She wrote on Tuesday:“Day 3, Snow Mickey pool party😊. My baby is a water baby. He love the water just like his mama. Thank you everyone who came to celebrate my baby birthday weekend with us. Seriously, It meant so much. Even tho we were celebrating 1 year of mommy hood for me too 😂😭 It takes a village and I appreciate and love every one of you!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeiondra Sanders penned a birthday letter to SnowTo start Snow’s birthday on Saturday, Deiondra Sanders shared a video montage of her son on Instagram. Alongside the touching video, she penned an emotional message about their one-year journey together.“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. ... On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or stared at me with those big beautiful eyes.&quot;You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imagined. Every night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you. Just know, Mommy will always have you. I love you Snow. Happy first birthday!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoach Prime believes it is a “blessing” that he shares his birth date with his grandson. The day Snow turned one, the Colorado coach turned 58.