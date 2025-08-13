  • home icon
  Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares glamorous photo dump from exciting Disneyland trip for son Snow's first birthday

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares glamorous photo dump from exciting Disneyland trip for son Snow's first birthday

By Garima
Modified Aug 13, 2025 22:46 GMT
University of Colorado vs University of Arizona - Source: Getty
Coach Prime’s eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is celebrating a special occasion, her son Snow’s first birthday. Born on Aug. 9, 2024, Snow turned one on Saturday, and Deiondra went all out to make his birthday weekend unforgettable.

The celebration began with a weekend getaway on Day 1, where Deiondra and Snow were seen enjoying their quality mother-son time.

Day 2 was a visit to Disneyland. Deiondra posted a couple of pictures of the pair on Instagram dressed in custom T-shirts featuring Snow’s name and superhero graphics of him. Snow wore a special “Birthday Boy” shirt as they explored the park. In her caption, Deiondra wrote on Monday:

“Day 2! Snow had a BALL. He didnt wanna take a nap lol 😩🥹 I’m so thankful for everyone who came out to help me celebrate @snowsandersbroadnax we all had a great time!!”
also-read-trending Trending
By Day 3, the celebration continued with a Mickey Mouse-themed pool party. In more snaps shared on Instagram, Deiondra and Snow enjoyed snacks as they relaxed in the pool. She wrote on Tuesday:

“Day 3, Snow Mickey pool party😊. My baby is a water baby. He love the water just like his mama. Thank you everyone who came to celebrate my baby birthday weekend with us. Seriously, It meant so much. Even tho we were celebrating 1 year of mommy hood for me too 😂😭 It takes a village and I appreciate and love every one of you!"
Deiondra Sanders penned a birthday letter to Snow

To start Snow’s birthday on Saturday, Deiondra Sanders shared a video montage of her son on Instagram. Alongside the touching video, she penned an emotional message about their one-year journey together.

“Aww, my sweet Snow Snow… Mommy loves you more than words could ever say. You have turned the hardest year of my life into the most beautiful one. ... On the days I didn’t know how I was going to make it, God reminded me of my greatest blessing every time you smiled, crawled into my arms or stared at me with those big beautiful eyes.
"You have given me strength I never knew I had and changed me in ways I never imagined. Every night, I thank God for you, because He knew exactly what my heart needed when He blessed me with you. Just know, Mommy will always have you. I love you Snow. Happy first birthday!”

Coach Prime believes it is a “blessing” that he shares his birth date with his grandson. The day Snow turned one, the Colorado coach turned 58.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Edited by Garima
