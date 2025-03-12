Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares glimpses of her new gig while embracing motherhood

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is embracing her journey into the world of motherhood. She gave birth to her first child, baby Snow, in August last year. On Wednesday, she shared a post on Instagram with a message about her recent appearance on a TV show.

Sanders recently appeared on the Portia Show, which airs on Fox 5 Atlanta. She was seen flaunting a tiger-print dress while posing with the other panelists on the show. She accompanied the post with a caption about her experience during the show.

"Watching so many strong women navigate love and relationships in the spotlight has been inspiring, especially as I start my own journey as a new mom," Sanders wrote. "It's a delicate balance of love, growth, and learning on the go."

"Today, I had the privilege of having a conversation with incredible women on navigating motherhood, marriage, and daring to be their true selves in the spotlight," she added. "Their stories of strength and resilience hit home as I embark on my own journey. It's a reminder that while the challenges are real, so is the love and growth we experience along the way."

It's been seven months since Coach Prime's daughter gave birth to his grandson. The Colorado head coach had another reason to celebrate as his grandson was born on the Hall of Famer's birthday. During a press conference after Baby Snow's birth, Deion Sanders expressed his feelings about this fact.

"That's how good God is, like God chose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child," Sanders said in August. "The first time, I'm a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?"

Deiondra Sanders wants men to learn and handle postpartum challenges

Postpartum depression is commonly seen in new mothers after childbirth. It refers to depressive episodes that take place due to hormonal changes in the body. However, men could also be suffering from postpartum depression with symptoms such as erratic mood and emotional detachment.

Last Thursday, Deiondra Sanders shared a tweet on X speaking about how men should learn to deal with these symptoms.

"I wish they taught a class that told men how to deal with postpartum," Coach Prime's daughter wrote.

There have been reports about relationship troubles between Deiondra Sanders and her fiancee, R&B singer Jacquees. Earlier this month, she put out this tweet:

