Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders gets a "lil crazy" during Purdue safety Myles Slusher's clutch moment vs. Minnesota

Purdue safety Myles Slusher had one of his best games for the Boilermakers during their narrow 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 7 of college football action. Slusher registered six tackles and one interception in the game.

Ad

Slusher's acrobatic interception was celebrated by Colorado coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders. Shelomi reposted a clip on her Instagram stories of herself celebrating the Boilermakers' safety's crucial play in the third quarter.

She captioned the story:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"YEAAA 9.

"Had to mute myself, got a lil crazy."

Shelomi's IG stories

It was the second time that Shelomi Sanders had reposted a clip praising Myles Slusher. On September 20, she commented on an Instagram post praising the safety for a clutch play during the Boilermakers' 56-30 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ad

Trending

During his postgame news conference, Myles Slusher gave a blunt assessment of the Boilermakers' performance in the game against Minnesota.

"I just think that we didn't finish the game as we needed to as a defensive unit," Slusher said.

Myles Slusher followed Barry Odom to Purdue

Myles Slusher was the No. 4-ranked safety and No. 172 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he played under Barry Odom who was the defensive coordinator at the time under then-coach Sam Pittman. In two years there, Slusher tallied nine tackles for loss, 93 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended.

Ad

He entered the transfer portal in 2022 and joined Deion Sanders' project in Boulder. In two years in Colorado, Slusher played in four games, tallying 17 tackles and one sack before he was injured. He did not play during the 2024 season before entering the transfer portal and following Barry Odom to Purdue where he was the head coach.

During a news conference after Slusher joined Purdue, Odom praised his versatility and athletic ability after being crucial in the safety's recruitment by the Razorbacks five years ago.

Ad

“Athletically, there’s not a lot of guys that can go from safety to play corner, skillset-wise and how we’re playing it. Slush is one of them,” Barry Odom said. "he can play any position on the back end."

When he entered the transfer portal in April, Myles Slusher was listed in the Alabama A&M Bulldogs spring roster before he committed to the Purdue Boilermakers. Slusher has tallied 43 total tackles, one forced fumble, one sack and one interception since his transfer from Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place