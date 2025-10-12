Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders gets a "lil crazy" during Purdue safety Myles Slusher's clutch moment vs. Minnesota

Purdue safety Myles Slusher had one of his best games for the Boilermakers during their narrow 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 7 of college football action. Slusher registered six tackles and one interception in the game.
Slusher's acrobatic interception was celebrated by Colorado coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders. Shelomi reposted a clip on her Instagram stories of herself celebrating the Boilermakers' safety's crucial play in the third quarter.
She captioned the story:
"YEAAA 9.
"Had to mute myself, got a lil crazy."
It was the second time that Shelomi Sanders had reposted a clip praising Myles Slusher. On September 20, she commented on an Instagram post praising the safety for a clutch play during the Boilermakers' 56-30 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
During his postgame news conference, Myles Slusher gave a blunt assessment of the Boilermakers' performance in the game against Minnesota.
"I just think that we didn't finish the game as we needed to as a defensive unit," Slusher said.
Myles Slusher followed Barry Odom to Purdue
Myles Slusher was the No. 4-ranked safety and No. 172 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he played under Barry Odom who was the defensive coordinator at the time under then-coach Sam Pittman. In two years there, Slusher tallied nine tackles for loss, 93 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended.
He entered the transfer portal in 2022 and joined Deion Sanders' project in Boulder. In two years in Colorado, Slusher played in four games, tallying 17 tackles and one sack before he was injured. He did not play during the 2024 season before entering the transfer portal and following Barry Odom to Purdue where he was the head coach.
During a news conference after Slusher joined Purdue, Odom praised his versatility and athletic ability after being crucial in the safety's recruitment by the Razorbacks five years ago.
“Athletically, there’s not a lot of guys that can go from safety to play corner, skillset-wise and how we’re playing it. Slush is one of them,” Barry Odom said. "he can play any position on the back end."
When he entered the transfer portal in April, Myles Slusher was listed in the Alabama A&M Bulldogs spring roster before he committed to the Purdue Boilermakers. Slusher has tallied 43 total tackles, one forced fumble, one sack and one interception since his transfer from Colorado.
