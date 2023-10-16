Coach Prime's eldest Deion Sanders Jr. shares a glimpse of Jets players flexing 'the Shedeur' watch move after major Eagles' upset in NFL Week 6

Deion Sanders Jr. never lets an opportunity pass him to show off how much of an influence his family is having on the football world. He got another chance to do just that last weekend.

New York Jets running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter flexed "the Shedeur" watch move following their upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets defeated the Eagles 20-14, with Hall covering 39 yards on 12 carries for one touchdown.

Deion Sanders Jr. on his Instagram story

The Shedeur watch flex is a celebration style popularized by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Many athletes and celebrities have adopted the move. They include Chet Holmgren, Davante Adams, Tiffany Hayes and the Oregon Ducks following their victory over Colorado.

How Deion Sanders' Colorado are making waves in the sporting and entertainment world

The “watch move” is just another one of the numerous impacts Colorado is making under coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes have won four of their seven games this season, a significant progress on last season's dismal record. However, beyond their improved performance on the field, CU is causing a rave in the sporting and entertainment world.

Not less can be expected of a team coached by the legendary and flamboyant Deion Sanders, who took over the Buffaloes after a 1-11 record last season. Sanders left his head coaching role at Jackson State, where he had just won two straight Southwestern Atlantic Conference titles.

Colorado wasn't the ideal job for a coach getting his first taste of success, but Sanders is always the man to take on challenges.

In less than a year in charge in Boulder, Coach Prime has faced the challenge of overhauling the roster and bringing in new legs. He has also faced personal health challenges that saw him undergo surgery and miss the Pac-12 Media Day. However, the Colorado Buffaloes are still having a successful season by so many metrics.

The team won its first three games, drawing the attention and admiration of the college football world and beyond. Although the Buffs have since fallen to defeats at the hands of the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Stanford Cardinal, they're still on a 4-3 record. Colorado will be up against the UCLA Bruins next on Oct. 28.

It will be the perfect opportunity for the school to get back to winning ways. Two-way star Travis Hunter returned last weekend against Stanford and will be hoping to be in better shape ahead of the next game.