Self-belief is one of the biggest ideas behind Coach Prime's success in the football arena. Like himself, the Hall of Famer has made sure to instill this important aspect in his kids. To carry forward this idea, Deion ‘Bucky’ Sanders Jr. has tattoos on his body.

A single look at the “One Day” tattoo on Deion Sanders Jr.’s right hand may suggest no deep meaning. But it is no ordinary tattoo.

Sanders Jr. recently shared a screenshot of his tweet from 2019 explaining the meaning behind the tattoo on his Instagram story. In the tweet, he wrote,

“That’s why I have this one day tattoo, because one day things will be different. They might not mess with the clothes or the brand. They might not like, comment, or respond to the tweets or IG post.. but one day they will. I promise you”

Deion Sanders Jr showing off his tattoo on his Instagram story

As if he were being prophetic, four years after the tweet, Sanders Jr. has become a brand to be reckoned with.

The young Sanders runs Well Off Media, a social media management brand that has been intimately involved with his father’s project in Colorado. Through the brand, he puts out behind-the-scenes updates on what goes on at Boulder.

Coach Prime’s charity begins from home

For a man of Deion Sanders’ stature, human resources mean a lot. And that must have ingrained the importance of working with people in his mind. Over time, he has shown that the most important people to his brand are his family.

Way before he became Coach Prime, Deion Sanders was a father. It’s a role he plays as effectively as being an athlete, an entrepreneur, and a coach.

Recently, he’s had to play multiple roles for his kids, being a father and a coach to two of them, Shedeur and Shilo.

Shedeur is Sanders’ first-choice quarterback at Boulder. He has been with his father since Jackson State and followed him to Colorado, which many thought wasn’t a place for him.

But, if anything, he has shown that he earned his role at the top of the quarterback depth chart with back-to-back stellar performances.

The same goes for Shilo, who has been an important piece of the Buffaloes' defense since the season started.

The Sanders brand, obviously, goes beyond being built on self-belief and also stands on family ideals. As the leader of the family, Coach Prime sets the example for hard work, dedication, and unity.