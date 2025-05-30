Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr, announces massive new release with 3-word message

Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime’s oldest son, is returning to the scene with his new song called “5 for 5.” Last week, Sanders Jr., also known for his music persona as “Bucky,” shared an update on Instagram that he was dropping the latest track "soon" and that the clean version would include a surprise guest, his dad.

Now that the track is out, on Friday, Sanders Jr. made the announcement on X:

“It has arrived.”

After playing college football at SMU, Deion Sanders Jr. turned to content creation and music. Through his brand “Well Off Forever,” he shared behind-the-scenes videos, lifestyle content and songs, often featuring players from the Colorado Buffaloes and this time Coach Prime as well.

While unexpected, the coach’s appearance isn't completely out of the blue. He released his own music back in the ‘90s, including the fan-favorite track “Must Be the Money.”

Meanwhile, the release of “5 for 5” is another big step in Deion Sanders Jr.’s music career, which also includes the releases of “I C Y,” “All Fall Down,” “Swim or Drown,” among others.

Deion Sanders Jr. on his brother’s performance during offseason workouts

Deion Sanders Jr.’s younger brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, are off to a strong start in the NFL. After a rocky road to the league, both brothers are hard at work during NFL offseason workouts.

Shedeur, who was picked by the Cleveland Browns in this year's draft, and has done everything right since arriving early in Cleveland ahead of the rookie minicamp, had a remarkable practice on Tuesday, going 7-for-9 with three touchdowns and no interceptions during 11-on-11 red zone drills.

Coach Prime posted highlights of his sons in the NFL on Instagram.

Sanders Jr, summed it best in the comments:

“Legendary"

Shedeur’s performance comes as the Browns head into the offseason with one of the most crowded and competitive quarterback rooms. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are projected to start, thanks to their experience. However, the Colorado QB and Dillon Gabriel, the rookies, are quietly pushing for attention.

Although expected to begin the season on the bench, Shedeur is changing expectations with his focused play, especially considering coaches have praised his ability to learn quickly and apply what he’s been taught.

