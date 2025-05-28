Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr debunks Rolls Royce rumors: “Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s?”

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has worked closely with his children over the years. He coached his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, for the past several seasons before they started their pro careers. His eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr, has also worked for the Buffaloes since his arrival.

Ad

Deion Sanders Jr. is the founder of Well Off Media, a video company which does social media work for the Buffaloes. On Wednesday, Sanders posted a vlog on the Well Off Media YouTube channel. In the video, he showcased a Rolls Royce he is testing out and shut down rumors that the car was for his brother, Shedeur (Timestamp 0:30).

"Let me continue with the vlog, showing you some stuff," Sanders said. "Let me show y'all a few things. Starting with, why would y'all think this was Shedeur's? Who said anything about this being Shedeur's? Nobody said that. Y'all just made your own story and ran with it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was delivered to me as a sample because you know I don't like that color. I like black or red. It was a sample. They let you drive it for like 30 days to see if we gonna get that or that Bentley Mulsanne."

Ad

Rumors that the Rolls Royce was not for Deion Sanders Jr started on Sunday

On Sunday, a video of the Rolls Royce Deion Sanders Jr. would later clarify was for him, was posted on X by insider Dov Kleiman. In the caption of the video, Kleiman claimed the car was custom-built by Shedeur Sanders and a gift to himself.

Ad

"Inspirational: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K. Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders had performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland. A much-deserved gift to himself."

However, on Monday, Shedeur Sanders clarified on X that the vehicle was not for him, saying he is focused on football.

"Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

It is understandable why this claim would be upsetting to Deion Sanders Jr. He has had to live in the shadow of many of his family members, including his brother Shedeur, for a long time. So, it makes sense why he would be upset that when something nice is happening for him, the media credits his brother. Fortunately for him, it was not difficult to set the record straight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place