Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyne Chambers receives heartwarming message from Deion Sanders Jr. on her special day

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and his ex-wife, Carolyne Chambers, were married from 1989 to 1998. The couple had two children together, Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr., before getting divorced. Despite being divorced for over 25 years, they still maintain a positive relationship.

On Thursday, Chambers celebrated her 54th birthday. Their son, Deion Sanders Jr. wished her happy birthday with an Instagram story, shortly after the clock struck midnight in the Eastern time zone.

"Happy birthday Carolyne Chambers."

Image via the Instagram story of Deion Sanders Jr. (Credits: @deionsandersjr Instagram)

In the post, Deion Sanders Jr. included a video of Carolyne Chambers giving an inspirational speech. The speech had also been posted on the 'Well Off Forever' Instagram account. In the video, Chambers speaks about the importance of never losing hope or giving up.

"Life will bring you to the point of need and drive you to desperation because you need a change and that change is out of your control because this time you can't solve it. Nobody is exempt from life's pain and God sent me here today to tell you, don't lose hope. Don't give up."

Coach Prime and his family will be busy throughout the month of April

While it is heartwarming to see Deion Sanders Jr. take the time to wish his mom a happy birthday, it will be a busy month for the rest of the family. Coach Prime is in the midst of spring practice with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffaloes have their spring game on Apr. 19, where Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will have their numbers retired.

The biggest event for the Sanders family this month is the 2025 NFL draft. The draft kicks off on Thursday, Apr. 24, and will run through Saturday, Apr. 26. The family will be watching all weekend as Shedeur and Shilo Sanders wait to get drafted.

QB Shedeur Sanders should not need to wait long, as he is projected to be one of the first 10 players selected. However, it will be a longer wait for Coach Prime's other son, safety Shilo Sanders is projected to be a late-round pick or could go undrafted entirely. So, if he is selected, it likely will not be until day three of the draft.

