Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders adds fuel to controversy around Shilo’s pro day timing by making the evidence public

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, had two of his sons compete at Colorado's Pro Day on Friday. QB Shedeur Sanders participated in throwing drills and is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Safety Shilo Sanders participated in several drills, including the 40-yard dash, and is viewed as a borderline draft pick.

After Shilo did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine, fans have been waiting to see what time he would run in the 40-yard dash at Colorado's Pro Day. He reportedly made two attempts, running 4.52 seconds on the first attempt and 4.59 seconds on the second.

However, there has been some controversy stirring around his Pro Day timing. Several reports came out that some scouts had hand time under 4.5 seconds. Deion Sanders Jr. took to X after the event, saying the scouts near him had Shilo at 4.47 seconds.

"The Scouts I was by had 4.47… a few of them. I’ll post it on the YouTube."

Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders then went on Instagram on Saturday and added fuel to the fire. She posted a video of her reacting to a clip that showed someone recording Shilo's 40-yard dash as 4.45 seconds.

While some scouts had hand times under his official time of 4.52, it is not overly relevant. The official time of 4.52 seconds is given using official timers with sensors to get accurate timing. Hand times are not accurate because human error is involved and people can be early or late when starting or stopping the timer.

So, while Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. might be trying to help Shilo Sanders with NFL teams, hand times will not affect his official 40-yard dash time.

How does Shilo Sanders' 40-yard dash affect his draft stock?

The 40-yard dash is not an event that is overly important when it comes to evaluating safeties, unless someone shows exceptional speed. While Sanders showed good speed, it did not stand out. Agility and reaction time are more important for safeties as they need to stick with wide receivers and follow their moves.

Regardless, Sanders will be hoping that he had a strong enough performance at Colorado's Pro Day to get drafted. Before the event, he was viewed as a borderline draft pick. If he is drafted, it will likely be in the last round of the draft, but it is looking more likely that he will go undrafted.

