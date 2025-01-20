Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders flexes fine "black and white" artwork via latest IG post

Pilar Sanders, Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime's ex-wife and mother of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, was a regular during the Colorado Buffaloes' football games and also her daughter Shelomi's Alabama A&M games.

Apart from supporting her children, Pilar is also actively involved in the business side of things,

which includes her fitness brand Pilarfit4Life and artwork brand Piart.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Sunday, through an Instagram post, Pilar unveiled her latest commissioned art piece, titled Abstract Life In Black and White. The artwork is a striking display of raw emotion and creative depth. The black-and-white palette invites open interpretation from viewers.

For the background of her reel, she used Shilo Sanders' music single "Games."

Trending

Moreover, on her website, Piart.art, Pilar's portfolio includes pieces such as PILAR and ENVY, which combine acrylic and oil on canvas to convey bold emotions. Her other works include REVENGE, FRESH FREEDOM and SMOOVE, which holds other artistic expressions.

Alongside her, contributions by artists like Kandie Bee’z, Shelomi Sanders and Jeanette Serdula are also available.

Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders opens about her fitness brand

During an exclusive interview with Jocelyn Castor from K.I.S.H magazine in January 2022, Pilar Sanders, who started the PilarFit4Life club, gave insights on her program.

"It’s a 7 video fitness workout series comprised of hip workouts, band workouts, full body, abs, just everything," Pilar said.

"We have some workouts that last for 12 mins, 24mins. I have wonderful and attractive trainers that will work out with you. My 18-year-old daughter Shelomi is in it as well."

The New York native and Syracuse alum started her career with modeling before appearing on several TV shows including “Veronica’s Closet,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Walker, Texas Ranger” and LL Cool J’s hit show, “In The House.”

After marrying Coach Prime in 1999, Pilar Sanders moved to Texas and went on to star in Oxygen Network’s “Deion & Pilar PrimeTime Love” and VH-1’s show called “Football Wives.”

The couple ended their time together after 16 years as they filed for divorce in 2013. It was messy, as it involved the former couple dragging each other through custody battles and defamation cases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place