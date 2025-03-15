Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders reacts as son Shilo steals the show with his eye-catching black outfit

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders has a big offseason ahead of him. It doesn't seem to be too much for the 25-year-old to handle.

He recently took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself wearing an all-black outfit. His mother, ex-wife of Shilo's father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Pilar Sanders commented on her son's post. She filled the comments section with "🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏".

Shilo concluded his senior season with the Buffaloes, tallying 67 total tackles, two passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble.As he heads to the NFL, he faces challenges, with low rankings on draft boards. He missed an invite to the 2025 NFL scouting combine and is projected to be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

Sanders was part of a Colorado Buffaloes team that finished 9-4 in 2024, and even secured a bowl game appearance. Now, he joins a wave of departing talent, leaving Coach Prime to guide the program in 2025 without some of his key players.

Shilo Sanders and other key players prepare to depart the Colorado program

Shilo Sanders isn't the only key player who will be leaving coach Deion Sanders' Colorado program. Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime's other son and starting quarterback, is also set to leave for the NFL. Shedeur is currently a top-ranked QB on many draft boards, alongside Miami Hurricanes Cam Ward as the best available at the position.

NCAA Football: East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn

Sanders isn't expected to be available on the board too long once the first round of the draft gets underway in April. Colorado will also be losing dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter, who excelled as a wide receiver and cornerback. He was the most productive player at either position for the entire team, which earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter, along with Shedeur Sanders, are both expected to be drafted within the top 10 selections of the draft. Regardless of everyone's draft positions when it's all said and done, the Colorado program will have some notable names representing them in the NFL next season.

