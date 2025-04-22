Coach Prime’s ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, turns promotion mode on for son Shilo as his fate hangs in the balance ahead of the NFL Draft

While Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, usually grabs all the attention from the media, the Sanders family is as invested in Shilo Sanders' fate for the NFL Draft. Pilar Sanders' eldest son is battling to get the attention ahead of the draft, since there is a possibility of him going undrafted.
Someone who's focused on campaigning for him is his mother, Pilar, who went on her Instagram account this Tuesday to share a source that claims Shilo has to be considered a top-three safety in the draft.
Shilo has struggled with his draft stock since he was snubbed from an invitation to the NFL Combine. In the last few weeks, his odds of being drafted have increased after he put in an impressive performance at Colorado's Pro Day.
Coach Prime on what will make Shilo Sanders a success in the NFL
Following his son's performance at Colorado's Pro Day on April 4th, Coach Prime spoke on what makes Shilo Sanders a unique player in this day and age.
"Shilo has been consistency, a pillar of consistency,” Coach Prime said. "Shilo is an old-school player playing under these new-school guidelines. Shilo is a dawg.
“I’m so darn proud of him. He does not take a back seat to his brother. He does not take a back seat to anybody. He’s a worker.”
During the event, Shilo clocked in 4.52 seconds for the 40-yard dash. Last season, he had the third-most tackles of any player on Colorado's roster with 67. He also recovered two fumbles in 2024, including one he returned for a touchdown in a game against Texas Tech.
Some analysts consider him a late draft steal, with him potentially being looked at by teams wanting to strengthen their secondary on the last day of the draft.
