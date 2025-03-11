Coach Prime’s new recruit Kaidon Salter opens up about Shedeur Sanders’ role in his decision to join Colorado

Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is not afraid of the quarterback battle at Colorado heading into the 2025 season. After Shedeur Sanders leaves for the NFL, Coach Prime is in need of a new starting QB to lead the offense.

While speaking to the reporters on Tuesday at Colorado's spring press conference, Salter opened up on the influences behind his decision to join the Buffs.

The 21-year-old gunslinger played for four seasons at Liberty before joining forces with Coach Prime's program. He led the team to a 13-1 season and a Bowl game appearance in the 2023 season.

Similarly, he racked up the QB rushing record with 1,089 yards in a single season, which became the all-time best in Flames' history. In the last two years, he recorded 4,762 passing yards and scored 47 touchdowns while throwing only 12 interceptions.

Salter was deeply impressed by Shedeur Sanders, who racked up similar records with insane accuracy for Colorado in the last two years. On Tuesday, he revealed that Shedeur Sanders’ performance had a great impact on his decision and he looks to carry forward the legacy in 2025.

“I feel like it was the best fit for me. The amount of passing yards Shedeur put up and his completion rate, that was what led me to come here,” Salter said to the reporters, per Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs.

Kaidon Salter has to compete with Julian 'JuJu' Lewis for starting QB role

Two months back, the quarterback had mentioned that Julian 'JuJu' Lewis was giving him tough competition inside the locker room, and he is not afraid to fight for his opportunities.

“He's a playmaker, one of the best quarterbacks in his class,” Salter said in an interview to WFAA. “So just being able to compete and go out there and do what we have to do to help each other, build each other up. It's all love over there, and it'll be a great competition between us. There were no promises, all competition,” he added.

The QB situation is still undecided as the program has started with its spring practice. Most likely, it's going to be Salter who takes the reins at Colorado.

However, Lewis could get his chances deep into the season. In 2025, the Buffs will enjoy seven home games. Pretty sure it's a playoff berth that Deion Sanders aims to achieve this year.

