Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr flaunts premium shoe collection with 2 word message

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been working hard this offseason. He has been working to ensure the team recovers from losing its two best players, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL. His son, Deion Sanders Jr, has been by his side most of the way to cover various parts of the offseason in videos.

Although Deion Sanders Jr. did not succeed on the football field in the same way his father or brother Shedeur did, he has found success in his own way. He founded Well Off Media, a media company that does most of the social media and video coverage for the Buffaloes.

As a result, Sanders Jr. has not had issues affording expensive purchases. On Friday morning, he posted a series of photos on X showcasing his impressive premium shoe collection. He had a two-word message for fans who see the post.

"Yes sir."

In the pictures, six sets of Nike shoes are featured. Two are gold, two are white, one is block, and the last one is red. One of the pairs of white shoes are interesting because they have a bright red "Confidential" label on the tag.

Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr, makes a smart business move after Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

While Coach Prime did a good job of helping QB Shedeur Sanders have the best final college football season he possibly could, he still fell to the fifth round of the draft. While Shedeur was projected to be a first-round pick, he fell to the 144th pick in the draft. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

While it was disappointing, Coach Prime has taught his family never to miss out on a possible business opportunity. His children have all built big brands of their own in recent years. On Thursday, Coach Prime posted a photo on Instagram that featured a custom-made hoodie being worn by Deion Sanders Jr.

"God is greatest."

In the photos, Deion Sanders Jr. is wearing a hoodie with 144 on the front, for the draft pick used to draft Shedeur. On the back it reads, "The rejected will be respected."

Although this hoodie has not been listed for sale on the Well Off Media website as of Friday morning, it would not be a surprise to see it there in the coming days. The Sanders family is often quick to capitalize on business opportunities.

