Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. lashes out at former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum’s “weird” verdict on J.J. McCarthy - “Y'all gotta stop”

J.J. McCarthy found himself at the center of former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum's comments about the potential statistical impact of him and Jayden Daniels if they would have swapped teams. The remarks caught the attention of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.

Tannenbaum suggested that McCarthy could've replicated Daniels' numbers from last season if he were in a different system. Deion Jr. took to Instagram to express his disapproval, labeling the perspective "weird."

In a video reshared by Sanders Jr., Tannenbaum discussed the hypothetical scenario of McCarthy playing for LSU and how it might have influenced his statistics. Tannenbaum highlighted the quarterback's versatility and mentality, emphasizing a critical game-winning moment against Illinois.

However, Sanders Jr. found the comparison and speculation unsettling. He captioned his Instagram story:

"Bro y'all gotta stop the weird sh*t...y'all making it obvious at this point."

Mike Tannenbaum sees McCarthy potentially moving up into the top 10, even the top five, in the 2024 NFL draft.

J.J. McCarthy NFL Draft: Which team will end up signing the former Michigan QB

All eyes are on former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the 2024 NFL draft inches closer. McCarthy's on-field performance has been a talking point all season, particularly his arm strength and ability to throw while moving.

McCarthy's play style includes a preference for rolling to his right and the agility to mitigate sacks with pocket movement. He has demonstrated a willingness to take risks, firing the ball confidently over the middle of the field, a trait that sets him apart from his peers.

His knack for delivering precise throws over the middle aligns well with Kyle Shanahan-style offenses, known for incorporating quarterbacks on the move and utilizing in-cutting routes.

McCarthy, 21, is seen as a second-round prospect. However, his live arm, athleticism and evolving understanding of the game make him an intriguing choice for teams willing to take risks.

