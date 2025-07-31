Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. shows off Travis Hunter's new Jacksonville Jersey via latest IG post

Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter will not be playing for coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, next season. However, he still has a coach connection with the team and the Sanders family. As a result, Coach Prime and his family are rooting for Hunter to blossom into a star as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

Ad

On Wednesday, Deion Sanders Jr. made a post on his Instagram story, showcasing Hunter's new Jaguars jersey.

"They got the Travis jersey at the book store," Deion Sanders Jr. said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via Deion Sanders Jr's Instagram story.

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes. He did so while playing both cornerback and wide receiver for Deion Sanders' squad. He then went on to be the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Trending

The conversation around Hunter heading into his rookie year has not been about whether his skills will translate to the NFL. Most analysts are unified in the belief that he will be a star. Instead, the conversation is about whether Hunter will be capable of playing on both sides of the ball at the professional level. Hunter is confident that he can be one of the rare players who can pull it off.

Ad

Travis Hunter reveals the toughest challenge of playing on both offense and defense

When analysts talk about the possibility of Travis Hunter playing both wide receiver and cornerback full-time at the NFL level, the biggest issue they have is whether he can handle the workload. They are worried that he will be too tired to be effective or be at too high a risk of injury.

Ad

However, for Hunter, fatigue and injury risk are not the things worrying him. This week, when speaking with the media, Hunter spoke about the challenges of playing both positions.

"The challenges is just the playbook," Hunter said. "The playbook is the hardest thing. Once you understand the playbook, you just go out there and play fast football, ain’t going to change from being football.

Ad

"So my first meeting was on offense, and then after that meeting I went straight to defense got ready for practice came out here on defense, special teams, go on offense and then I’m back on defense for the rest of the day through all the team period and 7 on 7 and then offense again for the last special teams and then I’m back on defense for the remainder of practice."

Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars start their preseason schedule on Aug. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.