Coach Prime's son Shedeur receives huge surprise from NBA legend while courtside at Nuggets vs Mavericks

After a 9-4 campaign with the Buffs in the Big 12 this season, Coach Prime is garnering a lot of attention as a potential head coach in the NFL. Last week, on 'Good Morning America', he announced that he would take up an NFL job only if he gets to coach his sons.

On Monday, it was announced that Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones had a conversation and he was now a top candidate for the Dallas Cowboys' vacant coach position after they fired Mike McCarthy.

Amid these rumors, Coach Prime's son Shedeur decided to attend the recent Mavericks vs Nuggets game on Tuesday, adding more fuel to the fire. And now, one moment from the sidelines involving the quarterback is going viral on social media.

Former NBA star and TNT broadcaster Greg Anthony's black and white printed jacket caught the eye of the Colorado head coach and he tweeted on X that he wanted it. Coach Prime's tweet was flashed on the jumbotron during the fourth quarter of the game.

This caught the attention of Greg Anthony and he decided to give it to Shedeur, who was unaware of his dad's tweet. The NBA Instagram account posted a video of this exchange after the game.

When TNT reporter Jared Greenberg handed over Anthony's jacket and explained the situation to the Colorado QB, Shedeur took it with a smile on his face. After the Nuggets won 118-99, Shedeur and Greg Anthony got together for a photo while his bodyguard was seen holding on to the jacket.

Ex-Bengals star warns Coach Prime to not join alliance with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have not been at their best over the past few years. This season ended with them not making the playoffs, leading to McCarthy being fired after five seasons.

Amid speculations and rumors about Deion Sanders being the potential replacement, former Bengals WR T. J. Houshmandzadeh warned him to not make the mistake of joining the Cowboys.

On Tuesday's episode of FS1's 'The Facility', the ex-Pro Bowler stated that the Cowboys is a 'dead-end job' and could potentially harm Coach Prime's coaching career.

"I heard Jordan Schultz saying it's a prestigious and coveted job. Man, the Cowboys is a dead-end job," Houshmandzadeh said. "Who was the head coach before Mike McCarthy? Jason Garrett. Did he get another job after that?"

"Who was the head coach before Jason Garrett? Wade Phillips. Did he get another job after that? Who was the head coach before Phillips. Parcells. Did he get another job after that? It's a dead end job!"

Deion Sanders has a history with the team, winning the Super Bowl XXX with them during his professional career in the NFL. However, the Cowboys have not yet scheduled any interviews with the potential candidates and everything has been unofficial. It will be interesting to see if Coach Prime decides to jump ship or stay in Boulder for the next season.

