Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders spills beans on first pre-draft visit destination and it's not the Giants

Shedeur Sanders’ first official pre-draft visit is set—with the Cleveland Browns. The Colorado quarterback confirmed his plans in a video posted Tuesday on Well Off Media, the YouTube channel run by his brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

“The ‘30 visits’ start March 4,” Sanders said. “I’ve got the Browns first, then the Giants.”

Each NFL team can host up to 30 prospects for pre-draft visits, which include meetings and medical evaluations but no on-field workouts. The Browns, who already met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl, will likely speak with him again at the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Feb. 25 in Indianapolis. Quarterbacks address the media on Feb. 28, with workouts scheduled for March 1.

Sanders, a top quarterback prospect alongside Miami’s Cam Ward, has been comparing notes with fellow draft hopefuls on team interest. At the Shrine Bowl, he met with multiple teams, including the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick.

Browns GM Andrew Berry, who spoke with Shedeur at the Shrine Bowl, came away impressed.

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man,” Berry said [H/t Cleveland.com]. “He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart, and you can tell that he’s been raised by - quite honestly - a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring, but he’s really impressive.”

Shedeur Sanders believes he brings the full package—leadership, media savvy, and the ability to thrive under pressure. With pre-draft visits kicking off soon, teams will get a closer look at one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2025 class.

Coach Prime expects Shedeur Sanders to be a top-three pick in the NFL Draft

Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders told "The Rich Eisen Show" at the Super Bowl that his son, Shedeur Sanders, is “really ready to be the face of a franchise.” Sanders expects Shedeur to be a top-three pick in the NFL draft and has already spoken with most teams—except the Tennessee Titans, though Shedeur has.

“I think it’s going to be one of the top three, for sure,” Coach Prime said. “I’ve spoken to all but one, that’s the Titans. I haven’t spoken to them yet, but he has. But the others I’ve spoken to.”

During his media rounds, Sanders also told "The Pat McAfee Show" that he’s steering Shedeur Sanders away from certain teams.

“Aren’t there teams that you don’t want to watch? That you just hit the clicker like that?” he said. “There’s teams I didn’t want to play for. Why wouldn’t I want my kids?

“I’m a dad. I’m a real dad who has a lot of information about the NFL. I know some folks who know some folks who know some folks in the NFL and I know what’s behind the curtain. So definitely, I’m going to lead them in the right direction.”

