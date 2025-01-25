Coach Prime's son Shilo makes hilarious comment as Colorado stars prep for East-West Shrine Bowl

Shilo Sanders is gearing up to participate in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. He is accompanied by five other Colorado teammates who accepted this year's all-star bowl game invitation. This includes his brother and QB Shedeur, WRs LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr., and DB Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig.

The 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for January 30th. Before the showdown, Shilo Sander had a hilarious encounter with his teammate and Cam'Rom Silmon Craig.

In an IG post shared by 'Well Off Forever,' we see Shilo and Craig finding out that they both are playing for the West team headed by Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig seems visibly excited about the opportunity to participate in the college football all-star-bowl game and shows off his merchandise.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The camera then pans to Shilo Sanders, who states that he and Silmon-Craig are on the West team together. He also joked about how Silmon-Craig missed playing with him on the gridiron, which resulted in funny banter between the two.

"We're on the same team," Shilo says. "I know he missed me so much. I know you missed me"

"Oh buddy I missed you," Craig said. "Last time, last time. Might not be the last time," Craig continued, hinting that they might possibly be drafted by the same team in the NFL.

Both Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig played for the Jackson State Tigers for two seasons before accompanying Coach Prime to the Buffs for the 2023 season. Silmon-Craig ended his final collegiate campaign with Second-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Coach Prime gives Shilo Sanders a humbling lesson ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be the first quarterback off the board in April. However, Shilo has a tough road ahead of him in the NFL, as he is predicted to be a late second to third-round pick.

On the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast, Coach Prime shared a few humbling words with Shilo. However, he still believes in his resilience and that he can make it work for him in the NFL.

"You know Shilo has a situation where he gotta work his butt off to go where he wants to go in whatever round that is gonna be," Coach Prime said. "But he's always had it tough. He's resilient though. God always worked with him in that way. He is going to have to really go get it but I like that"

Shilo Sanders had a pretty average collegiate career compared to his brother Shedeur. It will be interesting to see if he has done enough to impress any NFL teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place