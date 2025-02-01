Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders compares himself to Donald Trump as he hits back at his critics

Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders went viral for his struggles during the Shrine Bowl practice. However, the Colorado safety has hit back at some of his critics by comparing himself to US President Donald Trump.

After the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday, Sanders raised eyebrows when he likened himself to Trump, slamming some of the media coverage around him.

“They do that to our President, they do that to everybody," Sanders said. "But it does get aggravating when you’re putting in work, working on your craft, and people are just steadily tearing you down.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders then explained how he doesn't let the outside noise distract him from his ambitions.

“I just care about what the scouts think, what Coach Prime thinks, and what my family thinks. I’ve got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me,” Sanders said.

Expand Tweet

Sanders' post-game comments were aimed at those who ridiculed him for his practice clips that went viral on social media.

Sanders finished the Shrine Bowl with six tackles and one pass deflection, but his West team suffered a 25-0 loss in Thursday's matchup at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders gears up for 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders - Source: Getty

Shilo Sanders has entered the 2025 NFL draft after playing five seasons of collegiate football. He began his college career at South Carolina in 2019, and played two seasons with the Gamecocks.

In 2021, Sanders transferred to Jackson State and played two years with the Tigers. The safety transferred to Colorado in 2023, following his father Coach Prime, and played two years with the Buffaloes.

In his final season with the Buffs, Sanders posted 67 tackles (45 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He helped CU finish with a 9-4 record and a No. 20 final ranking.

While Sanders was able to improve his stock at Colorado in the 2024 season, many still believe he could go undrafted this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place