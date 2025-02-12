Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders embraces latest NFL draft prediction for being the most explosive defender 

Both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. However, unlike his brother, Shilo is not projected to be a first-round pick in the draft. According to NFL Draft Buzz, the safety is expected to be an undrafted free agent or at best a seventh-round pick.

Despite his underwhelming draft stock, Shilo Sanders continues to work tirelessly to prove his critics wrong. On Tuesday, NFL scout and Shrine Bowl's Director of Football Operations Eric Galko talked about the safety's performance in this year's all-star collegiate bowl game.

In a post on X/Twitter, Galko mentioned that Sanders boasts the best acceleration on the field. He also said the safety has great physicality and explosiveness, making him a good fit for any NFL special teams.

Shilo embraced this prediction about his draft while sharing Galko's tweet on his IG story.

"#Colorado SAF Shilo SAnders had the highest max Acceleration of any defender in the @ShrineBowl, hitting 6.39 yards per second squared per @ZebraSports," Galko wrote.

"Explosiveness shows up on his college film, throughout the week of #ShrineBowl practice and on gameday. Along with being arguably the hardest hitting safety in the darft, Sanders has the size, experience and leadership to immediately fit in a safety room and on special teams in the NFL."

Shilo Sanders' story (Source: @shilosanders/Instagram)

During the 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders recorded 67 total tackles and 1.0 sacks. "Coach Prime" and his team finished with a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance where they unfortunately lost to the BYU Cougars.

Shilo Sanders makes cryptic statement ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Last month, the Colorado safety had an interview with Dallas Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt. While discussing Shilo's future in the NFL, Hoyt questioned the safety of his thoughts on being in the same draft as his brother Shedeur.

Deion Sanders' son then had a rather cryptic answer, suggesting that they could potentially get drafted to the same team together in April.

"It's good because we could be a package deal," Shilo said while smiling at the camera.

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top three pick in the draft. The quarterback had a great interaction with several NFL teams at the Shrine Bowl, especially with the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 pick. Thus, there is a possibility that Brian Callahan's team could be looking to draft Shedeur to bolster its QB department.

On the other hand, Shilo's future in the NFL remains uncertain. It will be interesting to see whether he gets the chance to play with his brother on the same team or go undrafted in April.

