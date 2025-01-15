Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders gives $100,000 temptation to Colorado youngster to sign him to his label in the future

Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders is already considering a backup career plan if he doesn't make it to the NFL. In a YouTube video posted on Tuesday by "Reach The People Media," Shilo appeared to tempt his CU teammate Isaiah Hardge to sign for his music label in the future.

"My guy here says he's gonna start making music, too," Sanders said to Hardge while they were training in the gym (Timestamp: 6:53). "Bro, I need you to go crazy, so I can sign you to my label, bro. Like, you're not gonna get the same rates with me as with them."

Shilo then tempted Hardge with a lucrative offer, to be his music representative.

"The plan is to get $100,000, bro," he said. "When you get $100,000, you made it in rap. That's it. That's all you need. With a $100k, you could live off that forever, bro."

Shilo and some of his other Colorado teammates were training in the gym in preparation for the Shrine Bowl, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 30.

The Shrine Bowl is an annual postseason college game.

Shilo Sanders set to declare for 2025 NFL draft after strong final year at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Shilo Sanders - Source: Getty

Shilo Sanders is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft after a solid final year at Colorado. The cornerback was able to boost his draft stock, which could propel him as an early pick.

During the 2024 season, Shilo racked up 67 tackles (45 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He helped the No. 20 Buffs to a 9-4 record while being recognized as one of the country's most improved teams.

Shilo began his collegiate career at South Carolina in 2019. After playing two years with the Gamecocks, he transferred to Jackson State. In 2023, Shilo followed his father Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Now, it remains to be seen whether he has done enough for an NFL team to make an investment in his ability.

