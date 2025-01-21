Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders gives a heads up to brother Shedeur ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl 2025

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an excellent season for Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. He played a big part in the Buffaloes having their best season in years. As a result of his strong play, he is projected to be one of the first two quarterbacks drafted in the 2025 NFL draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward.

Despite his high draft projections, Sanders has committed to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Shrine Bowl is a postseason all-star game that is played annually with the best players from each side of the country. The game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 30.

On Monday, 'Well Off Media' released a video that showed Coach Prime's sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, doing some offseason training. In the video, Shilo Sanders jokes with his brother that their dad is gonna make him throw the ball at the Shrine Bowl (starts at 2:20).

"He's talking about the Shrine Bowl. Your daddy gonna make you throw boy."

Sanders is the most high-profile player participating in the game. However, it is unclear how much he will play. Shilo Sanders joked that Coach Prime will force him to throw the ball and play. However, since Shedeur Sanders is already a top prospect, he might only have a few appearances.

There is a strong possibility that more playing time is given to other players so that they can show their talents to scouts one more time before the draft. As a result, Sanders can avoid any risk of injury when he does not have much to gain in terms of his draft stock.

Shilo Sanders will join his brother Shedeur at the Shrine Bowl

Shedeur Sanders is not the only Colorado Buffaloes player heading to the Shrine Bowl. He will be joined by his brother, Shilo Sanders, at the game.

Shilo has much more to prove than his brother heading into the game. He is viewed as a late-round pick, and as a result, a strong performance at the Shrine Bowl along with an impressive NFL Combine could raise his draft stock significantly.

However, it is worth noting that this game could have an impact on whether Shedeur Sanders is drafted first in the draft. The Tennessee Titans hold the number one pick, and the Titans' offensive assistant coach, Payton McCollum, is coaching Sanders' West team.

So, Sanders can show off his talents directly to the coach of the team that could be interested in drafting him.

