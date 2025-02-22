Shilo Sanders did not get an invitation to the 2025 NFL Combine. The defensive back wasn’t among the four Colorado players who will be taking part in the athletic drills in the presence of NFL scouts, front office members and the media in Indianapolis later this month.

Ad

Nonetheless, Sanders organized a Combine-like event for himself at the Colorado Buffaloes indoor practice facility. He took part in many of the drills done annually at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, using the exact equipment and devices employed at the official event.

One of the interesting parts of his session was when the analytics team wanted to test the 40-yard rush time. Instead of testing with a sprint himself, Shilo Sanders challenged the trainers to beat his preset time. He offered $200 to anyone who completed the sprint in the said time.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The offer initially went to a female trainer, Lauren, who had to complete the sprint in less than 5.5 seconds. However, she declined to take the test. The offer, however, went to a male trainer, Cho, who had to complete the drill at the same time, took the challenge and finished it in 5.391.

Cho had the 40-yard dash and he finished it in 5.3 seconds, thereby winning Shilo Sanders’ $200. This had his fellow trainers elated and Sanders surprised. The defensive back wired the funds to the trainer through Apple Pay.

Ad

Ad

Shilo Sanders on the route to creating his own legacy

Following what was a noteworthy college football career across three programs, Shilo Sanders is set to transition to the NFL. However, the defensive back faces the challenge of making a name for himself due to the legacy of his father, Deion Sanders.

During the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, the defensive back reinstated his commitment to creating his own legacy on the professional stage. The NFL offers him a great opportunity to do that.

Ad

“I don't call myself Coach Prime's son,” Shilo said. “That's what you're calling me. I've been making a name for myself for a long time. If you want to keep calling me that, then that's cool.

“We're not really focused on that. That's our dad. He's great. If you want to say 'Those are Prime's sons,' it is what it is; we're all Prime's sons. We're also individuals, we're good at what we do also.”

Despite not getting an invitation to the NFL Combine, a host of analysts believe Shilo Sanders won't go undrafted in April. He is currently projected as a late Day 3 pick in some quarters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place