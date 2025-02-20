Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders sets clear goals after not receiving invite from 2025 NFL scouting combine

Shilo Sanders had a limited 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes. This was due to the player being injured in their week two defeat to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and spending a good part of the season recovering. As with his brother, Shedeur Sanders, this was Shilo's final season in College Football, and he has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

However, unlike his brother, things have not gone to plan.

Shilo was not invited to the NFL Combine. But this is something that he is not worried about, as he has brought NFL Combine-like activities to Boulder for him to do. This was documented in a YouTube video that Shilo posted on his channel, where he spoke of a few goals he has for one specific element.

"(Refering to his 40-yard dash time): A five (seconds). I don't run a five. I could run a five backwards... 4.48 sound's pretty good." (6:11)

The 40-yard dash is one of the tests that a player at the NFL Combine does. It is seen as one of, if not the, most important test in the entire Combine process.

Purely a test of speed, it measures how quickly a player can run 40 yards. This is the distance of a punt in football. With Shilo playing in the safety position, and while they are not the fastest members of the defense, they are one of the quickest.

Looking at previous average times at the combine, a safety should be running the 40-yards in around 4.55 seconds. This means that his desire to run the 40-yards in 4.48 seconds is more than possible.

What was Deion Sanders' NFL Combine time, and could Shilo Sanders break it?

Shilo also mentioned comparing his time with whatever time his brother Shedeur Sanders does at the Combine. This time is obviously unknown, but his father's is available to the public.

It is worth considering that Deion, aka Coach Prime, played as a cornerback, a position that is, on average, quicker than a safety. Deion's time was very quick. During the 1989 NFL Combine, Deion Sanders ran the 40-yard dash in 4.25 seconds.

However, a later change due to the method of timing that is used means that the time was reevaluated at 4.27 seconds. This is not the current record for the posting (that is 4.23 seconds), but is still a very quick time.

There is however some doubt surrounding the legitimacy of Deion's time, as there is reportedly no footage of the event happening.

