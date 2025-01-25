Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders sets his expectations straight as he gears up to kick start his NFL journey

Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders is gearing up for the 2025 NFL draft and will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday. The Colorado Buffaloes safety opened up on expectations and ambitions as he aims to kick-start his pro career.

In a YouTube video posted by DLLS Sports on Saturday, Shilo discussed his plans for the NFL with Dallas Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt.

"It's been going great," Shilo said. "I've been interviewing with a lot of teams and they've been asking good questions. I've been giving some good answers and I'm just ready to get on the field to show them what I can do." (Timestamp: 0:32)

When Hoyt asked what Shilo wanted to show the scouts at the Shrine Bowl, the CU safety said:

"Everything. I just want to do my best. You know, that's really all I'm here to do, my best."

Shilo began his college football journey at South Carolina in 2019. He spent two years with the Gamecocks and then transferred to Jackson State. In 2023, Shilo followed his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado, and played for two years with the Buffs.

In 2024, Shilo racked up 67 tackles (45 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. The Buffs finished with a 9-4 record, gaining the reputation as one of the most improved teams.

Shilo is also one of the six Colorado players invited to play in this year's Shrine Bowl, which will be held on Thursday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Shilo Sanders hints at joining the same NFL team as his brother Shedeur Sanders

NCAA Football: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders (L) and safety Shilo Sanders - Source: Imagn

When Joseph Hoyt asked Shilo Sanders his feelings about entering the NFL draft with his younger brother and quarterback, Shedeur, the CU safety had a rather cryptic response.

“It’s good because we could be a package deal,” Shilo said with a wink and chuckle.

Shilo appeared to suggest that he could play on the same NFL team as Shedeur, who is considered a top-10 pick this year.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see where the two Sanders brothers end up in the pro league after playing most of their college careers on the same teams.

