Coach Prime sets the record straight on Julian Lewis redshirting after facing pressure from Kaidon Salter for starting spot

If there were any doubts about Julian Lewis's plans for the 2025 season, in particular if he was planning on redshirting this year, Coach Prime put them to rest on Thursday.

When asked about the possibility of the freshman quarterback taking a redshirt and therefore conceding the starting job to Kaidon Salter, the Colorado Buffaloes coach was steadfast in responding, asking where the reporter got that information from.

"Who is Nick Evans? Who?... Self explanatory. Nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That's not our plan. That's not his plan. But if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation. But you never know, I mean, the guy could be a two or he could be a one. I don't think we are going to put him in a box like that," Coach Prime said (19:18).

JuJu Lewis - the 10th-ranked quarterback in 247 Sports' class of 2025 - is locked in a position battle with senior transfer Kaidon Salter - who is coming over from Liberty - as well as returning signal caller Ryan Staub.

While Salter is believed by experts to have the upper hand due to his experience and mobility, Coach Primer and the Buffaloes have given no official word on who the starting quarterback will be.

Kaidon Salter threw for 1,886 yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with the Flames last year.

Colorado is coming off a 9-4 season and a trip to the Alamo Bowl. However, the Buffaloes lost talent - including former starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders - who is likely to be picked in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Buffaloes open the season on Aug. 29 at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Coach Prime loses freshman WR to the portal

The Colorado Buffaloes will have to renew their wide receiver room in 2025, as Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard are all entering the NFL draft.

One more vacancy will be added after freshman wideout Adrian Wilson is entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound receiver from Pflugerville, Texas, entered the portal and committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday.

Wilson is a 4-star prospect from Weiss High School. He committed to Coach Prime's program in December. This is the third time he has decommitted from a school after previously leaving Arizona State, Oregon and TCU.

Freshmen Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. are still in Boulder and are believed to have made a more significant impact in spring practice, likely factoring into Wilson's decision.

