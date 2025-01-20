Coach Prime shares an inside joke with daughter Shelomi Sanders after visiting her courtside

Coach Prime has turned things around for the Colorado Buffaloes in just two seasons leading the program. After taking over a program that finished 1-11 the year before his arrival, Deion Sanders led the team to a 4-8 record in his first season at the helm before improving to 9-4 in 2024.

His youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, who plays college basketball for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs shared photos of herself with the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer to Instagram. She used her father's infamous children rankings in the caption for the photos, which were taken courtside at her recent game:

"Numero uno kid"

Coach Prime jumped in the comments with an inside joke of their nicknames, stating:

"Love you baby! Daboo & Whhhhhyyyyy 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂"

Coach Prime's comment (Credits: Instagram/@shelomisanders)

Deion Sanders also shared photos from his appearance at his daughter's game on Instagram, captioning the post:

"Surprised my Babygirl @shelomisanders yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won. The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless. #CoachPrime @abtboyz2020"

The youngest of Sanders' five children, Shelomi is in her third year of college basketball. She spent her freshman season with the Jackson State Tigers and her sophomore season with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 24 career games, she is averaging 1.3 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.2 steals in 4.3 minutes per game.

Coach Prime does not have an interview scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys

Deion Sanders has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy. It recently emerged that despite the reported mutual interest, the two sides do not currently have plans for an interview.

Speaking on NFL GameDay, Ian Rapoport stated:

"Obviously, Deion has had some conversations with Jerry Jones. My understanding is there is at least some sort of mutual interest here, but here is where it stands. Understanding that it's Jerry Jones and literally anything crazy could happen.

"There has been no interview with Deion Sanders and the Cowboys yet. From what I am told, there is none scheduled. I would be surprised if an interview ever happens. Not saying impossible, but I would be surprised."

Rapoport added that Deion Sanders is also in discussions with Colorado to receive a big-time extension. While many expected him to leave the program following the departure of his sons, it appears that he could be back with the Buffaloes next season.

