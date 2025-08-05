Coach Prime shuts down haters speculating 'step back' season after Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter's departure

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders (aka "Coach Prime") has replied to critics who think his team will struggle in the 2025 season. On Monday, NFL legend Michael Irvin shared a video on YouTube talking with Sanders at Folsom Field.

Irvin mentioned that some critics of the Buffaloes believe the team will take a step back. "Coach Prime" responded by pointing out that it contradicted how people viewed Shedeur Sanders' impact on the team the previous year.

He also suggests that those who doubt his son’s significant role in the Buffaloes' success should question Shedeur's current role with the Cleveland Browns.

"Well, first of all, it's got to be a lot proven in that because that means a step back," Deion said (Timestamp: 0:51). "So, that means you're talking about Shedeur and Travis (Hunter). So if you're talking about them, that means why Shedeur ain't...."

Irvin and Deion both laughed, and "Coach Prime" added that his critics can't have it both ways.

"So you saying he was a star?," Deion said (Timestamp: 1:11). "Now you saying he was a star. Now you saying he was a game-changer. Now you saying he was all that. Now you're saying statistically and athletically, he was this. Oh, okay. Come on now."

Shedeur helped lead Colorado to a 9-4 record last year and nearly secured a spot in the College Football Playoff. He ranked fourth in the nation among quarterbacks in passing yards, with 353 completions for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Shedeur also posted the best completion percentage (74%) during his senior year.

His final game playing for his father was in the Buffaloes' 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, 2024. Shedeur completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Who are the key players for "Coach Prime" for the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season?

Deion Sanders will have a mix of new and returning players for the Colorado Buffaloes. One of the notable changes for the 2025 roster is the signing of quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.

Both players are competing to replace Shedeur Sanders as the team's new starting quarterback. Salter transferred to Colorado after four seasons playing for the Liberty Flames. Last year, he completed 147 passes for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Lewis is aiming to secure the starting role in his freshman year over the experienced player. According to MaxPreps, Lewis joins the Buffaloes after throwing 267 completions for 3798 yards and 48 touchdowns in his final year with the Carrollton High School Trojans (Carrollton, Georgia).

Another key player for "Coach Prime" will be wide receiver Dre'lon Miller. He was fifth on the Buffaloes in receiving yards last year, with 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

The departure of Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Wester will give Miller more opportunities to make plays in his sophomore season.

Colorado will kick off the upcoming season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on August 29.

