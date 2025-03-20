Coach Prime speaks from the heart while issuing passionate advice to high school & youth coaches

Ever since he got into coaching, Coach Prime has made an instant connection with young football players. On Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes coach shared a message with fellow high school and college coaches on his X account.

Deion Sanders gave a heartfelt message on X to his peers about the motivations for coaching at that level, when players are still in their formative years.

“High school & youth coaches don’t ever forget your why? Why did u get into coaching, period. Make certain it’s about the kids and keep the same passion & preparation u had in the beginning. You’ve got to want it, believe it & respect it. You should want to elevate! #CoachPrime,” he wrote.

Sanders began his coaching career in high school, working first at Prime Prep Academy in 2012. After stints at Triple A Academy and Trinity Christian, where he was offensive coordinator, Coach Prime got his first college football job in 2020, as the Jackson State coach.

After two successful years with the Jaguars, Coach Prime took the next step, signing with Colorado ahead of the 2023 season.

His experience and results at different levels and programs, as well as his playing experience, give Sanders a unique perspective at what coaching is like and what players need at that age.

Coach Prime has been an important figure in the development of star players like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. But his impact has been felt by other under-the-radar players as well.

One such player is Jimmy Horn Jr., whom Sanders accompanied on senior day with no family members in attendance.

The Buffaloes coach has also made it clear before that coaches should also focus on what’s next for their players, in particular those who might not have a shot at playing professional football.

"We got 97% of these kids that are not going pro. What's gonna happen to them? I need them to make a difference in life. I need them to be somebody. I need them to go and enhance their communities," Coach Prime said back in 2022.

Coach Prime reportedly adds ex-NFL QB to coaching staff

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich will join Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado ahead of the 2025 season, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz. Leftwich, who played for nine years on four different teams, was a first-round draft pick by the Jaguars after playing college football at Marshall.

While there is no official word on his role, Leftwich is expected to take a significant spot on the offensive staff. After retiring, the former quarterback worked as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his time in Tampa, he was the offensive coordinator in the Bucs' Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

