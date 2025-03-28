Coach Prime takes a huge call on his future at Colorado as Shedeur & Shilo gear up for NFL future

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been rumored to be interested in joining an NFL team in the future. There were rumors this past offseason that he could take the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job. However, whether it was his decision or the Cowboys, Deion Sanders did not take the job. As a result, he is staying in Colorado for this upcoming season.

While Coach Prime did not take an NFL job this season, there were still rumors that he could move to the NFL next season once he knows where his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, will be playing. However, a report on Friday afternoon indicates that it is no longer the case.

On Friday afternoon, it was reported by insider Jake Schwanitz that Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Colorado through the 2029 season. It will reportedly make him one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football. However, the exact terms of the deal have not been released.

"BREAKING: Coach Prime and the University of Colorado have agreed to a long term extension through 2029 that will make Coach Prime on of the highest paid coaches in the country."

Coach Prime is reportedly happy with any team that would draft his sons

With Coach Prime's future reportedly locked up in Colorado, it no longer seems likely that he will follow his children to the NFL. Although his contract will include a buyout clause, his signing a new contract indicates that his mind is not on making a move to the NFL.

Deion Sanders has also indicated that he is happy with wherever Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are drafted. However, the conversation has been more about Shedeur Sanders as he is the bigger star. In an appearance on 'The Skip Bayless Show' on Wednesday, Deion Sanders told Bayless he is happy with wherever Shedeur is drafted.

"Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go."

"If it's New York, it's New York, if it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it, man. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization."

Deion Sanders will not find out where his son is going until the draft on April 24th.

